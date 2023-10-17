Fire destroys Kalpohini Senior High School girls’ dormitory in Tamale

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A fire outbreak at Kalpohin SHS has completely burnt down the school's girls' dormitory, specifically, the Tishegu House, destroying some possessions of the students.



Several belongings of students including mattresses, beds, chop boxes, bags, school uniforms, buckets, and food items, among others, were destroyed beyond recognition by the fire.



It is not clear what caused the fire outbreak, but an unauthenticated source reported that it was a result of a high voltage occurring in one of the dormitories which escalated to the entire dormitory block.



Sources said the Ghana National Fire Service personnel were there to prevent further disastrous occurrences by the fire.



Speaking to the students, they were in absolute tears over the profound loss of their belongings amid the current economic hardship, lamenting how their parents will mobilise funds to prepare them for school.



In this light, the students have appealed to authorities in the area, especially the MCE and MP, of the area to come to their aid.



Having heard of the outbreak, the presiding member of Sagnarigu Municipality, Mr. Salim, the PTA chairman of Kalisco, Fuseini Damba Issifu, and the board chairman, Abdul Rahaman Mahamadu Saani, visited the scene for a fact-finding mission.



The presiding member for Sagnarigu Municipality, Mr. Salim presented GHC1,000 to the students while the PTA chairman donated GHC5,000 to the school.