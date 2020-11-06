General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Fire destroys Cathedral Clinic at Jamestown

The building that houses the clinic before Thursday's fire

A late evening fire on Thursday has destroyed the Cathedral Clinic & Laboratory at Jamestown in Accra.



The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment.



Eyewitnesses say they started seeing smoke emanating from the building around 6 pm.



An eyewitness told Joy News, “We were in the office when we heard sirens so we came to peep from the window and all we saw was fire coming from the Cathedral Clinic.”



Another eyewitness told Citi News, “I was bringing my boss who was unwell to the hospital. As I was approaching the hospital, I noticed that there was smoke coming from the direction of the clinic building. The boys around called the Fire Service who arrived a little later. Unfortunately, they didn’t have enough water and although they called for backup, the backup water supply also delayed allowing the fire to spread.”



No casualty has been reported.





Fire guts Cathedral Clinic at Ussher Fort in Jamestown#GhanaNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/r9nf5kSu6r — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) November 5, 2020

