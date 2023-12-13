Fire destroys 73-acre rice farm in Jatung

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A farmer is downhearted as bushfire raids his 73-acre rice farm in Jatung in the north-east Gonja district of the Savannah region.



It is reported that the fire caused my hunting activities by some unknown persons for rats in the area.



The 73-acre rice farm belonging to Sulemana Nurudeen Akanbuu, worth millions of cedis, caught fire on Sunday, December 10, 2023.



The farmer said the incident happened while he was away searching for a combine harvester to harvest rice on his farm land, adding that the combine harvester even arrived at the farm only to meet the whole rice farm in flames.



The farmer also collapsed after he got information about the incident but has since recovered.



He has called for support from the government and benevolent Ghanaians in these hard times of his.