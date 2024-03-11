Fire destroys 69 bedrooms, GH¢30,000 at Atonsu Gyinyaase

Regional News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

A devastating fire has swept through a compound house, destroying 69 bedrooms at Atonsu-Gyinyaase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The fire, which ravaged several properties amounting to thousands of Ghana Cedis, is said to have burned GH¢30,000 belonging to one of the victims.



The cause of the fire is yet to be established.



The Assembly Member for Gyinyaase Electoral Area, Acheamfuor Poku, revealed in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng that the incident occurred on the evening of Friday, March 8, 2024.



He noted that it took the fire fighters several hours to douse off the fire, adding that two fire officers were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries.



"The firefighters had a tough time due to the discovery of naked wires and had to reach out to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power to the area before getting access to the area," he said.



Acheamfuor Poku called for immediate intervention for the victims, as scores of people have been rendered homeless following the fire outbreak.



Meanwhile, firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.



