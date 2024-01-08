Fire destroys 50 shops at Dome market

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

A fire outbreak occurred in some parts of the Dome market in the Greater Accra Region on January 7, 2024, around 9:30 pm, leaving at least fifty (50) shops destroyed.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex Nartey, indicated that an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.



"There was a lot of obstruction. Lack of accessibility was a big challenge for our work. Our appliance couldn’t even get through where the actual fire was. We had to park somewhere quite far from the fire scene and then drag our hoses all the way through to the fire scene, so it was quite a challenge for us. But from 9:30 to 3:30, we were able to extinguish the fire to prevent any casualties,” he added.



Despite the congestion in the market, they managed to douse the fire.



Alex Nartey revealed, "As it stands now, we recorded 50 losses with the shops and other stores that were there, but we were able to salvage items worth over $500 from being affected by the fire."



He emphasised the need for the government and authorities in the Dome and its environs to ensure there is a fire station for faster response during outbreaks.



“This is a call to the assemblies there to prioritize fire safety because the unfortunate thing is that there is not a single fire station in this area; Dome and Taifa area. If the assembly or the government had set up a fire station there and we had taken personnel there and appliances, I’m sure our response would have been shorter to avert this kind of loss."





