Fire destroys 21 bedroom compound house in Kumasi

A fierce fire that tore through a compound house in Anloga, situated in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Friday, October 27, has left over 50 occupants homeless and destroyed 21 bedrooms, citinewsroom.com reports.



Properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have also been consumed by the flames.



Firefighters are actively investigating the cause of the fire, but initial reports indicate that it began at around 10 a.m. and took over an hour to bring it under control.



A.D.O 1 Asamoah Kennedy, the Station Officer at Manhyia Fire Station, provided insights into the devastating incident. He stated, "The cause of the fire is not yet known; it's still under investigation, and we are on it. It will come out later. The fire started a longer period before they called the GNFS."



Kennedy continued, "We received the call at 9:05 am, and we arrived at this place at 10:am. The time of the call to GNFS was late, and 21 bedrooms were affected. It’s one house which contains 21 bedrooms."



