Fire destroys 10 shops at Sokoban Wood Village

Regional News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Ten workshops at the Sokoban Wood Village in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have been destroyed by fire.



The blaze started from one of the workshops and spread to the others on Sunday, 18 April 2021 around 9:30 pm.



Swift response by firefighters put out the inferno to prevent it from spreading further.



Equipment and items such as moulding machine, shooting machine, bunch machine, ripsaw machine, plywoods, among others were lost in the fire.



Some of the victims who spoke to Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah said they lost everything to the fire.



They are, therefore, calling on the government and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to come to their aid.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.



No casualty was recorded.