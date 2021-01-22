Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Fire burns 13-year-old beyond recognition at Buipe

Residents of Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah region, woke up Friday morning to the devastating news of a 13-year-old boy burnt to death in an electronic shop that served as his sleeping place.



According to the Savannah Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr. Kwasi Baffour Awuah, the boy’s body was burnt beyond recognition in the fire believed to have started around 4 am.



He has been identified as Ibrahim Musah, as reported by graphic.com.gh



He added that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) received a distress call about the fire around 4 am to the scene located near the Buipe bridge, over the Black Volta.



The body of the deceased has since been released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs and tradition, ACFO Baffour-Awuah said.



Briefing the media, Mr. Baffour-Awuah explained that the fire completely ravaged two shops while a third one was partially destroyed.



He advised the public to be vigilant during these times especially when using candles and oil lamps because it is the dry season and naked fires can easily explode into full-blown fires.



"The categories of fires that dominated in the years 2019 and 2020 fire outbreaks were domestic fires which are 56 out of the total of the 135 fire outbreaks recorded in 2019 and 2020 followed by commercial fires of 25", he stated.