Fire Conference: Pay attention to ‘burnt to death' cases - Ambrose Dery to GNFS

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery, has charged the Ghana National Fire Service to pay particular attention to the phenomenon of ‘burnt to death cases’ during fire outbreaks.



He said the situation where fire victims are trapped and firefighters are unable to rescue them is on the rise and is a worry to the nation.



Mr. Ambrose Dery made the call during the start of a three-day Fire Conference for stakeholders and regional Fire Commanders.



The 3-day maiden Fire Conference discussing “Fire Safety and Management, Safer Use of Electricity as a source of power to prevent fire, the role of the Forestry Commission in the management of bush fires in Ghana.



The conference is also to touch on employing the right structural design and appropriate tools and equipment for effective fire management for national development. The meeting brought together stakeholders from other sectors and the various regional fire commanders.



Mr. Dery charged them to come up with strategies that would help reduce domestic fires, which are on the rise in the country.



The Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Julius Kuunuor, encouraged the personnel to continue their hard work to ensure the growth of the service.



The conference is on the theme: “Enhancing effective fire management for national development.”