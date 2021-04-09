Financial sector clean-up, galamsey fight cause of NPP's poor performance in 2020 election - John Boadu

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, has blamed the financial sector clean-up and the fight against illegal mining for the party’s unimpressive results from the general elections of 2020.



He added that there is the need to do more going forward so that they are able to garner better numbers in 2024, one that will give them an overwhelming victory.



He made this known while outline what he calls factors that influenced the NPP's performance in the 2020 elections during a meeting with executives of the party at Tumu in the Sissala East constituency in the Upper East region.



“A major decision to reform the financial sector really caused us because a lot of people lost their jobs and income. It was not for political expediency. We lost seats that we ought not to have lost. If we put our acts together, we will be able to win more seats [in 2024],” he said.



In the 2020 general elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) matched up the numbers of seats equally with the NPP, making Parliament a hung one for the first time.