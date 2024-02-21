Finance minister touts development projects in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has touted development projects in the Ashanti Region.



He made the remarks during his visit to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, on Tuesday as part of a working tour of the Ashanti Region.



During the visit, the finance minister praised the regional minister for being a strong advocate for development projects in the Ashanti Region.



He emphasized the importance of the region, noting that Kumasi is Ghana’s commercial hub and a business destination for people across the country.



“Your contribution to the development of the country cannot be overlooked,” the finance minister said.



He cited several major infrastructure projects underway in the region, including expansions of the Kumasi International Airport, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity Block, all in Kumasi.



While these projects have faced delays, contractors continue working hard to complete construction, he noted.



“We thank you especially for your support and patience with this government as we have faced some challenges that have affected the timeline for finishing these critical projects,” he said.



The finance minister stated that his visit aims to see firsthand the progress of development projects the government has invested in across the Ashanti Region.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE