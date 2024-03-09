Finance minister leads delegation to visit family of late John Kumah

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, has led a delegation from the Ministry of Finance to visit the family of the late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



The delegation included some of the leading executives and other senior officials from the ministry where John Kumah used to be deputy.



The delegation also signed a book of condolence that was opened by the family in honour of the late deputy minister.



The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital after a short illness.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











NW/DO



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel