General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Finance Minister failed to tell Ghanaians about the true state of the economy - Minority leader

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

Minority Leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has slammed Finance Minister for failing to tell Ghanaians about the true state of the Ghanaian economy.



According to him, there was a need for Ghanaians to have every detail about the economy especially John Dramani Mahama, so he knows the kind of economy he would inherit if he wins power come December 7.



Speaking in an interview after the Finance Minister presented advanced budget statement for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year to Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said Ghanaians need to know how we are faring before and after COVID-19.



“… as you have noted from the Minister of Finance, conspicuously lost in his presentation is a report on the performance of the Ghanaian economy, to give us the real state of the economy including performance for the first, second and third quarter. We need to have an appreciation of how has revenue fed with Covid-19 and how will revenue fare with COVID-19. You notice that he even avoided sharing with Ghanaians the true nature of the economy is. We needed to have an understanding of the state of the economy then we know what John Dramani Mahama will inherit.” He said



Ken Ofori-Atta is requesting an amount of GH¢27.4 billion from the government intended towards the expenditure of the first quarter of 2021.



The request was made when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta appeared in Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to present the budget to the house of legislature.



The budget presentation which is known as the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation forms part of a mandated practice usually conducted in election years.



“…that this Honourable House approves by resolution, the withdrawal of the sum of twenty-seven billion, four hundred and thirty-four million, one hundred and eighty thousand, five hundred and twenty Ghana cedis (GH¢27,434,180,520.00) from the Consolidated Fund," he told parliament.





