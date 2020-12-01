General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Finance Minister Ofori-Atta loses father

The death has been reported of Dr Akwasi Jones Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s former Deputy Minister of Finance between 1969 and 1972.



Dr Ofori-Atta died in the UK on Monday, November 30.



He was the father of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and uncle of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Dr Ofori-Atta was a stalwart of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition. He was elected MP for Begoro in 1969 for the Progress Party, under the 2nd Republic, and became Deputy Minister of Finance to JH Mensah at the age of 31.



In 1979, he was elected once again MP for Begoro for the Popular Front Party under the 3rd Republic.



In 1996, he contested for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He served for a while as Chairman of the Volta River Authority under President John Agyekum Kufuor.



He was also an Economics lecturer at the University of Manchester, UK.



He was survived by a wife and five children.

