Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta celebrates 61st birthday

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has turned 61 years Saturday, November 7, 2020.

In a Twitter post announcing the birthday, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wrote “Happy Birthday Nana Yaw Kuntunkununku Ofori Atta.”

The renowned investment banker born in Kibi in the Eastern region is a member of the Ofori-Atta family, known to be influential in the political, legal and business fields.

Mr Ofori-Atta is a co-founder and former Chairman of investment bank, Databank Group.

During his birthday celebration last year, he was joined by some high-profile personalities including his cousin President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Gabby Okyere-Darko and others.

Also present at the private celebration was the leader of Action Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

Recently, however, the Finance Minister has been caught up in the controversial Agyapa deal saga which has been largely termed by the opposition as a way for the ‘family and friends’ Akufo-Addo government to fleece money from Ghana’s coffers.

The Agyapa deal which was earlier presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister also failed the corruption risk assessment conducted by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.

Some Ghanaians have since called for the head of the Finance Minister.



