Final year students begin WASSCE examination in Krachi East

Some 820 students have begun the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region with few students absent.



At Yabram Community Day Senior School (YACOSH) 271 candidates registered for the exams.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some centres, the students and their tutors were provided with hand sanitizers and face masks.



There were Veronica buckets and tissue papers at the entrance of the examination halls to enable the students to wash their hands.



Madam Mary Kyeame, the headmistress of the school, told the GNA the students were spaced out in line with social distancing protocols.



At the Oti Senior High Technical School, 376 candidates, made up of 134 females and 244 males, were registered to sit for the final exams.



Three students were absent.



At Asukawkaw Senior High School, 173 students were presented for the final exams with one absenteeism.

