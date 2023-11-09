Final year Suhum PRESEC student killed by heavy-duty truck

Regional News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A final-year student at Suhum Presbyterian Secondary High School was killed by a heavy-duty truck while travelling with a motor bicycle.



The student identified as John Yeboah, a young man believed to be 19 years old, was a science student at Suhum Presbyterian Secondary High School.



John Yeboah lost his life while travelling to school on a motorbike, but the driver he was travelling with was fortunate to have survived the accident but suffered a major hit on his leg.



“He is a 19-year-old science student at Suhum PRESEC. He met his untimely death while going to school this morning, travelling on a motor bicycle, and was in a heavy-duty car.”



“The police have come for the body and have deposited it at the Suhum government hospital. The driver of the motor bicycle didn’t die but had a problem with his leg and is currently receiving treatment at the same health facility,” Rainbow Radio Teacher Kwadjo reported.



“The driver fled the scene, but his car number was captured by the people around, and there are CCTV cameras on the road, which the police will review to track the driver,” he added.