Final year JHS students in Afigya Kwabre South receive mathematical sets

The Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of electricity who also doubles as Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre South, William Owuraku Aidoo, and the District Chief Executive, Christian Adu Poku has distributed mathematical sets for all the final year students Junior High School in the district.



Mr Aidoo he mentioned that, distribution of the mathematical set to JHS final year students’ forms part of their annual duty.



He added that he has already assisted the education directorate to organized mock for them as preparations towards the final examination.



He used the opportunity to call on the students to work hard and pass their examination so that they can benefit from the Free Senior High School policy by the government.



The DCE, Christian Adu Poku on his part said, the government is in support of the students so they should be serious in the examination so that they get their school of choice.



Net2 TV spoke to some of the pupils who received the mathematical sets who shared their appreciation.



Still in the Afigya Kwabre South district, the District Assembly in collaboration with Afigya Kwabre South Quarry development fund has cut sod for the construction of a 20 seater storey toilet and bath facility for Aduman Senior High School.



The MP for the area, William Owuraku Aidoo commended the quarry development fund for collaborating with the assembly in the construction of the first-ever 20 seater storey toilet facility in the country.



The DCE, Christian Adu Poku explained the rationale behind the construction of the toilet facility and used the opportunity to call on the students to vote for the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of his innovative ideas for the education sector.



The headmaster for Aduman Senior High School Mr Forson shared his delight about the new toilet facility and explained how the old facility was a death trap to the students.

