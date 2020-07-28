General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Final phase of voters registration exercise to start July 31 - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the final phase of the ongoing voters' registration exercise will commence Friday, July 31, 2020.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the exercise will end on August 6, 2020 and various centres for the exercise will be published in Thursday's edition of newspapers.



"The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that the final phase of the registration exercise begins on Friday, 31st July, 2020 and ends on the 5th August, 2020. All the registration centres for the final phase will be published in the Thursday editions of the Daily Graphic, the Ghanaian Times, the Daily Guide and the Business and Financial Times newspapers,” the statement said.



The EC therefore entreated voters will the yet to be released electoral areas to go and register when the exercise begins.



Meanwhile, as at July 26, 2020 captured the biometric data of 12,371,651 persons in the ongoing compilation exercise of a new voters register ahead of the 2020 December 7 polls.



This was made known by the EC Chair, Jean Mensa during a press conference dubbed "Let the Citizen’s Know" on Monday, July 27, 2020.



