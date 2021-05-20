File a complaint if you were manhandled - Ashanti Regional Minister tells DCOP Opare Addo

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has asked the deposed Regional Security Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ayensu Opare Addo, to file a formal complaint regarding his recent alleged manhandling by some security detail.



This, he said, would allow the law to take its course relating to the incident.



DCOP Opare Addo was recently forcibly removed from office by some security detail of the National Security for failing to heed a directive to leave office after completing his tenure.



Mr. Osei-Mensah, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, that a letter sent by the National Security about a month ago, had asked the ousted Security Coordinator to hand over to his successor, Colonel Francis Arthur (retired).



However, he refused to act accordingly, the Minister said.



DCOP Opare Addo, narrating his ordeal to the media in Kumasi on Wednesday, said he knew and could identify those who allegedly assaulted him in the course of his encounter with the security detail.



The acting National Security Coordinator, Major-General Francis Adu Amanfo (retired), explaining the reason for DCOP Opare Addo’s forceful removal, said the latter had no locus to be in office.



“That is why a team was sent from Accra to go and mitigate and facilitate the handing and taking over the process,” he told the media.