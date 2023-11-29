Fighting fall armyworms in Ghana - CSIR produces bio-control agents

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has introduced two bio-control agents known as Entomopathogenic nematodes (EPN) and Entomopathogenic fungi (EPF), to combat fall armyworms.



Fall armyworm is a highly destructive invasive insect pest that has caused significant damage to maize and other crops in Ghana in recent years. This has led to increased production costs, mainly due to the excessive use of insecticides to manage the pest.



The widespread use of synthetic insecticides has had negative effects on the environment, human health, and non-target organisms. Relying solely on synthetic insecticides to control the fall armyworm is not a sustainable solution.



To address this issue, the CSIR, with funding from the Korea-Africa Food and Agriculture Initiative (KAFACI), has developed an integrated pest management (IPM) approach using Entomopathogenic fungi (EPF) and Entomopathogenic nematodes (EPN) to combat the armyworms.



Entomopathogenic fungi, specifically Bauveria bassiana, naturally grow on the fall armyworm caterpillar and kill it. These fungi occur naturally in the soil and have been extracted and purified for use in pest control.



Entomopathogenic nematodes, on the other hand, are microscopic organisms that are pathogenic to insects. They naturally occur in the soil and are effective in controlling the fall armyworm.



Dr. Yaw Danso, a Senior Research Scientist at CSIR, explained that the Beneficial Nematodes will effectively fight and kill the armyworms, thereby increasing maize yields for farmers.



Dr. Danso made this statement during the CSIR-CRI, Kwadaso Stations field day engagement with farmers at Teacher Krom in the Ejura Municipal of the Ashanti Region.



“We realised that the fall armyworm is causing a lot of havoc, so we decided to find a new method to reduce chemical spraying on farms. We've produced a bio-control agent that is eco-friendly, it doesn’t have any negative effect on the farmer or the consumer. We’ve produced EPN and EPF to be sprayed on the farms to fight and kill the armyworms”, he said.



Dr. Danso emphasized that the CSIR is diligently working to train farmers in the mass production of EPN and EPF, with the aim of nationwide distribution. This initiative is crucial in addressing the current challenges faced by farmers and consumers in terms of food poisoning, as the new approach focuses on biological control methods.



According to Dr. Danso, although the implementation of this new method is still ongoing, he firmly believes that it will revolutionize farming practices, particularly in maize production. He urged all farmers to embrace the use of Beneficial Nematodes as a means to combat the fall armyworm, rather than relying on chemical control methods that pose significant health risks.