Fighting coronavirus more important than education, close schools - Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

"What's the essence of opening schools while the (Coronavirus) disease keeps spreading?," Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked the government and education authorities in the country.



The COVID-19 infections have pumped fear in the country and particularly when the disease has affected various schools, many people have raised concerns over the sort of incorrigible habit of the government to close down the schools.



Following the President's announcement for schools to reopen and the pragmatic measures by the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols, some students and staff have however tested positive for the disease.



In Accra Girls' Senior High School alone, about 55 students and staff have reportedly tested positive for the disease, according to the Director-General of GEA, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwah.



Other schools affected by the COVID-19 are Odorgonor, Konongo Wesley and Mfantsipim Senior High Schools.



A student at the KNUST SHS was also abandoned by the school authorities to die amidst speculations he had the disease.



Some parents of the school children as well as members of opposition parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to close the schools to salvage the situation but their calls have fallen on deaf ears.



Adding his voice to the incessant calls on the President, Kwesi Pratt noted that the academic calendar could be suspended till the disease is over or rather the final year students' performance could be examined using their continuous assessment without necessarily making them write their final exams.



He stated emphatically that nothing will happen to the students' education if they are called back home.



Mr. Pratt wondered why the students should remain in schools when there is an outbreak of the disease on the various campuses.



"I've pondered on it but simply cannot understand it. So, the leaders in Ghana, those with knowledge in education are all sitting aloof for this to be done. Look at the danger you're exposing the children to...Fighting the disease should be our top priority. It is more important than preparing our children for the next level of their education...the disease is more important than anything else. We can tackle any other thing after fighting against the disease," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.









