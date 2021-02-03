Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Fight over old coin currency lands man one year jail term

Kwabena Boateng has been imprisoned for 12 months

Kwabena Boateng who is a peasant farmer and a shop owner has fallen short of the law and has since been imprisoned for twelve months.



This was after he confronted his bosom friend who used an old currency to buy from his shop.



Kwabena Boateng tells Crime Check TV that upon confronting his friend on why he used the old currency to buy from his ten-year child who is the shopkeeper, the trusted friend got infuriated and in the process pulled out his sharp matchete.



The brave Kwabena Boateng with his strength managed to prevent his friend from butchering him as he sought to do.



While pulling the cutlass from his friend’s hand, his palm was deeply cut.



Kwabena Boateng said he was reported to the Police and was arrested and arraigned before a court where he was fine GH¢2,000 but his failure to pay the fine landed him in prison.



Kwabena Boateng has, however, been blessed as a benevolent individual has decided to pay his fine in order to set him free.



