General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Fight against terrorism requires more money, resources – Kan-Dapaah

National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah

National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah has told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that the threats of terrorism has become real to Ghana in recent years than in the past.



To that end, he said, more resources and personnel are needed to scale up protection of the country against any possible attacks.



He also said that there is the need to leverage on available technology in detecting and blocking these activities from happening in the oil-producing West African nation.



Explaining to the Committee during his vetting on Wednesday, February 10 what he did in the last four years as National Security Minister to forestall any such development from occurring in the country, Mr Kan-Dapaah said that he was able to lobby Cabinet to devote quite a substantial amount of money to his ministry to enable them keep ahead of the criminals.



“There is the need for us to leverage technology in the work we do and this needs a lot of money,” he noted.



“I must say that over the past four years, I have been able to convince Cabinet to devote a substantial amount to the security and intelligence agencies to do that.”



The former Energy Minister noted that terrorism was not as dangerous in the past as it has become in modern times.



“The threat of the terrorism was real. But it wasn’t as dangerous as it has been over the last years."



“We need the resources, the men to keep these terrorists away. It requires resources to do that,” he noted.