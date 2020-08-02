General News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Fight against coronavirus on course - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians not to compromise on their responsibilities regarding adherence to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) safety protocols.



He said that was the way to go in order to stem the spread of the pandemic, which had over the last four months led to 182 deaths in the country.



According to the Ghana Health Service's portal on the pandemic, the country's confirmed case count stood at 35,501 with 32,096 recoveries as of Friday, July 31.



Eight of the confirmed cases have been identified as critical.



President Akufo-Addo, who was addressing the Ashanti Regional leadership of the Muslim community, at the Kumasi Central Mosque, rallied the people to comply with the mandatory wearing of nose masks.



"We are required as good citizens to always maintain personal Hygiene, while observing all the COVID-19 preventive protocols for own good," he noted.



The President said Ghana's recovery and death rates in respect of the pandemic indicated that the government's resolve to deal with the threat posed by the coronavirus disease was on course.



However, he said: "The citizenry should not take things for granted but continue to do the right thing to enhance their wellbeing."



President Akufo-Addo, who is on a working visit to the Region, was grateful to the leadership of the Muslim community for creating the needed awareness on the disease amongst the people.



He asked them not to relax in their efforts to support government in the fight against the pandemic.



Sheikh Haroun Abdul- Mummin, the Regional Chief Imam, said the Muslim faithful would continue to pray fervently for the protection of the citizenry.

