Fifteen more benefit from Atta Mills’ pig farming project

MP for Komenda, Samuel Atta Mills

Fifteen more youths in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency have benefited from a pig farming project initiated by Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP).



The MP had earlier provided some piglets to 25 persons free-of-charge as a start-up for the pig farming in the KEEA Municipality as part of his quest to reduce unemployment in the area.



Addressing the media on Monday after presenting the pigs to the beneficiaries, Mr Atta Mills said his motive was to create employment for his constituents as a means of curtailing all social vices, poverty and economic hardships.



He said it was also to encourage hard work and create a source of livelihood for all, particularly the youth.



“I am giving them for free, three pigs each, two sows and one boar to rear and produce other piglets. I will take back three pigs after eight months and give them to others to also rear for the chain to continue,” he explained.



He encouraged the people to take advantage of the opportunity as it only required their commitment in ensuring the feeding and safety of the animals adding that pig farming was lucrative if done diligently.



Being a pig farmer himself, the MP assured the beneficiaries of constant counselling and support from experts to boost their ventures.



To ensure that the beneficiaries succeeded Mr Atta Mills said he would engage officers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to monitor and provide guidance on how to properly manage the pigeons to maximize profit.



He urged all to establish themselves with the little resources and become useful to their families and society instead of waiting for the Government to provide jobs.





