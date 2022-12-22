Fifi Kwetey is my junior; he should know that he is no longer a propaganda secretary – JFK

Politics of Thursday, 22 December 2022

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that the newly elected General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, must be able to differentiate between his role as the chief executive of the NDC and his previous role as the propaganda secretary of the party.



Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) said that Fifi Kwetey must engage in issue-based politics and desist from spreading lies about his political opponents as he did when he was the propaganda secretary of the NDC.



Speaking on the sidelines of an NPP press conference on Wednesday, December 22, 2022, the NPP general secretary added that he is advising Fifi Kwetey because he is senior to him when it comes to the general secretary role.



“As you know, I’m senior to him; I became general secretary before he did. So, as a junior general secretary, I gave him advice which is straightforward. He should know that he is no longer a propaganda secretary.



“… but he has become an administrator of a major political party in Ghana, and his actions and inactions should match the position that he occupies.



“We all know what happened in 2008 when he made serval unsavoury comments about former President Kufour that he has stolen all the gold in Ghana … and also (that the) NPP has foreign accounts that turned out to be false,” he said.



JFK also stated that the NPP is unconcerned about the calibre of people the NDC has chosen as national executives.



He added that the outcome of the 2024 general elections will be determined by the strategy the two leading political parties put in place.



