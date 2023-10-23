Fidelity Bank Ghana donates emergency relief items to aid flood victims in Volta Region

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation's largest privately-owned financial institution, has once again demonstrated its unyielding commitment to social responsibility and community support. The bank has generously contributed GHS 100,000 worth of essential relief items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to assist victims affected by the recent water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



The heartfelt initiative took place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the NADMO emergency relief site in Adidome, Volta Region. Fidelity Bank's dedicated delegation, led by the Bank’s Health, Safety, and Environment specialist, Mr. Ebenezer Gbolonyo, included the Branch Sales and Services Manager, along with dedicated staff from the Ho Branch, as well as members of Fidelity Bank's Partnerships, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team.

The relief items presented to NADMO encompass a wide range of essential provisions designed to alleviate the distress experienced by thousands of residents in the lower Volta basin. These items include high-density mattresses, blankets, bottled water, sachet water, mosquito nets, canned foods, sanitary pads, and other vital essentials. The recent water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams resulted in devastating flooding, displacing over 9,000 individuals and causing extensive damage to their homes, crops, and livestock. The resultant floodwaters also disrupted critical services such as power supply, transportation, communication, and healthcare in the affected areas.



Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Gbolonyo, the Bank's Health, Safety, and Environment Specialist, conveyed the deep empathy of Fidelity Bank for the affected communities and emphasized the bank's commitment to providing support during times of need. He commended NADMO for its swift response and coordination of relief efforts, underscoring that Fidelity Bank was profoundly moved by the plight of the flood victims, hence the decision to contribute to their relief efforts.



"We are deeply saddened by the plight of our fellow Ghanaians who have been affected by this unfortunate incident. As a responsible corporate entity, we felt obliged to support them in this difficult time," said Mr. Gbolonyo. "We hope that our donation will help alleviate some of their suffering and bring comfort and relief to the affected families, assisting them in rebuilding their lives."



Mr. Sedem Bright Amuzu, the North Tongu District Director of NADMO, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for its generous gesture, assuring that the donated items would be distributed to the most vulnerable and needy individuals in the affected districts. He also called upon other corporate entities and individuals to follow the commendable example set by Fidelity Bank and support NADMO's humanitarian work. Joining him in receiving the items was Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, District Chief Executive of North Tongu, who also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Fidelity Bank for its generous and timely support.



Fidelity Bank's magnanimous donation is a testament to its longstanding commitment to social responsibility and community support, particularly in times of crisis. The bank remains dedicated to assisting the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams' spillage in their journey to rebuild their lives.