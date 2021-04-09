Fiapre Traditional Authorities to sue persons engage in water pollution

Regional News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly (SWMA) and the Fiapre Traditional Authorities have threatened legal actions against persons whose activities pose danger to the water bodies and public health.



The two groups were worried about the actions of some individuals who deliberately connected their household liquid wastes directly into the streams and rivers in the Municipality.



During a visit to inspect rivers and streams in the area, the Fiapre Traditional Authorities observed that many houses and hotels had their sewages connected directly to the water bodies.



Among the affected water bodies were Atta Dei Kofi, Badesua, Kuasu and Nsunsunsua, which were the main sources of water supply for some people in the Municipality.



The polluted water bodies are used by the people in food preparation while some vegetable farmers irrigate their crops with it.



Mrs Cecilia Amoah, addressing the dependants of the Atta Dei Kofi stream at Zinco, a suburb of Sunyani in the Sunyani West Municipality, said the residents stood a high risk of infection from waterborne diseases.



Mr Martin Obeng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told GNA at Odomase that perpetrators of such acts would be arrested and prosecuted by the Assembly.



“It is unlawful to direct any form of waste into streams and rivers,” the MCE said, adding that such acts were unpatriotic,” he said, and cautioned the public to desist from such anti-human behaviours.”



Nana Donyina Kusi II, the Kontihene of the Fiapre Traditional Area, in an interview, said the Traditional Authority would support the Assembly to prosecute perpetrators of such acts to serve as a deterrent to others.



Kyeame Fosu Gyeabour observed that the streams were a source of water for the people of Fiapre, Nsuatre, Mantukua and other surrounding communities since 1983.



He said the Traditional Authorities would not allow activities of any individual or group of persons to pollute the water bodies.



Mr Andrews Salifu Brimah, the Sunyani West Municipal Environmental Health Officer and the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Environmental Health, did not comment on the issue when contacted by the GNA.