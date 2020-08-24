General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Few women occupying leadership positions in the media - Survey

Shamima Muslim, Project Manager for Alliance Media In Africa

Research findings of a yet-to-be-launched survey compiled by the Alliance Media in Africa, an established outdoor media to most of Africa’s leading brands, has revealed inequality in most media houses as far as positions held by women are concerned.



Speaking on TV3‘s New Day, the Convener, Mandate Investigator and Project Manager for Alliance Media In Africa, Shamima Muslim, indicated the survey which has been completed raises concerns facing women in the media.



“The launching of the status of women in media is making improvement, recommend stakeholders to provide thriving room for women to contribute a better reflection to the global content in the media,” she said.



She said the survey covers the career opportunities for women, challenges of work-life balances, and how much they are paid in the media and as well as the working relation.



She added that compared to men, only a few women are into leadership position in most media houses surveyed.



“Fifty media houses including television, radio, newspapers and online are being surveyed and 300 women sampled as editors, managers and so on,” she said.



Shamima Muslim revealed that the launch of the survey will take place on 26th of August, 2020 at the University of Ghana behind the Balme Library.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.