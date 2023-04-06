You are here: HomeNews2023 04 06Article 1745096

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priestess leads community to appease crocodile deity to allow them fetch water from a stream

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Residents of Nzema praying to appease their deity play videoResidents of Nzema praying to appease their deity

A woman, believed to be a ritualist, led the people of Nzema, a community in the Western Region, to plead with and appease an angry crocodile, said to be the deity for community.

The angry crocodile appeared at the bank of the stream, which is the source of water for the community, making it impossible for the residents to get water.

A viral video of the incident showed the women leading the community through a series of rituals to appease their deity so that it will allow them access to their only source of water.

The woman can be seen in the video praying and chanting on her knees.

After the prayers, she was up on her feet talking and gesturing at the crocodile and it can be seen slowly retreating into the deeps of the stream.

She then took a live fowl, threw it towards the crocodile which it grabbed and submerged into the stream to the joy of the crowd.

The woman then directed one of the men who was with her to step into the stream to fetch some of the water, to symbolise that it was now safe.

Watch videos of the incident below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



IB/DA

Comments:
This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment