Fetish priest storms school to dig up buried black pot

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Students of Adako Jachie M/A Junior High School in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region were gripped with fear when a fetish priest stormed the school to dig up a pot that was allegedly buried by a spiritualist.



The black pot contained four white chicken feathers, three white eggs, three cola nuts, and used gun ammunition.



According to the priest, Nana Kwaku Korankye, it was spiritually buried to kill three students and three teachers in the School.



The incident which occurred on Monday, March 29, 2021, brought academic activities in the school to a halt.



Speaking to Otec News’ reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng, Nana Kwaku Korankye explained that they will have to perform some rituals to avert any impending danger.



"We have consulted chiefs in the area and we will speak to the gods to help solve the problem of losing lives in the school,” he said.



Asked by the reporter how he got to know of it, he said “it was revealed to me by the gods that someone has buried amulets in the precinct of the school to cause disaster and therefore immediate action must be done to foul it”.



Some parents who have their wards in the school have called on chiefs and the school authorities to solve the matter immediately to help restore calm in the school.