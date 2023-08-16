Fetish priest storms Nima to stop demolishing exercise, ends up being 'arrested'

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

A supposed fetish priest ended in the grips of the police after he was called in by some residents of Nima to stop a demolishing exercise in the community.



In a video that has been shared online, the priest is seen bravely showing up after he was called by some members of the community to help them stop the demolishing.



The video, shared by GHpage, showed the fetish priest in his underpants, with a cloth wrapped around his waist, and herbs coiled around his neck, briskly walking towards the site of the demolition as he was being cheered on by onlookers.



At the urging of the crowd, the fetish priest, who was covered all over his body in a white substance, is seen pouring out the components of a bottle he was holding in his hand, perceived to be local alcohol, ‘akpeteshi’.



As he got closer to the demolishing site, he ‘faced off’ with a police officer, who approached him while urging him to stay calm.



Another police officer could be heard ordering the officers engaging the fetish priest to “whisk him away”.



The supposed fetish priest could also be heard saying, “this is a property of Bio, this is a property of Bio.”



The police are then seen leading him (the priest) away from the demolishing site.



