Fetish Priest arrested over Kasoa murder case granted bail

General News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The fetish priestess, Charity Mensah, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old boy has been freed by the Police investigators.



The fetish priest who has been accused of being responsible for sending two teenagers on a murderous duty at Kasoa Lamptey Mills was arrested by the Police last two days.



A source within the Ghana Police Service says he was arrested at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region.



According to Police sources, the Police after interrogation concluded that she is not connected to the case in anyway.



It was gathered from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that the two young suspects, Nicolas Kwame Kani and Felix Nyarko popularly known as Yaw Anne after coming into contact with the priest said she is not the priest they came into contact with.



Sources say the two suspects were brought all the way from Central region to identify the the priest, but confirmed that she is not the one they saw on TV and the one who ordered them to murder anybody.



