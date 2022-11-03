Fennec’s murder: Police contact Shatta Wale over fresh allegations against Bullgod

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

The Ghana Police Service says it has contacted dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale over fresh allegations against Bulldog regarding the death of artist manager Fennec Okyere.



This comes after Shatta Wale threatened to expose his ex-manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (aka Bulldog) again over the death of Fennec Okyere.



Ghanaian talent manager, Fennec Okyere was murdered by unknown assailants on March 13, 2014 at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra.



Bulldog got implicated in the case after reports said he had sent threatening messages to the late artiste manager prior to his untimely death.



This is the second time Shatta Wale is suggesting that Bulldog is involved in the murder of Fennec Okyere.



Reacting to the development in a statement, the Police said they have made contact with Shatta Wale who is cooperating with them on the matter.



The Police added that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases and that the new development from Shatta Wale will complement the issue.



“The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families.”



“This new development from Shata Wale is therefore going to complement our ongoing investigation.”



“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the families who have been working with the Cold Case Unit since its establishment for their cooperation and understanding.”



“We wish to assure the public that the Police will continue to work relentlessly on these cases in order to bring closure to the affected families,” excepts of the statement from the Police Service said.