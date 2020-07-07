General News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Feminist launches Babes4Jane in support of NDC running mate

Popular social media feminist Felicity Nelson has come up with a social media programme dubbed Babes4Jane in support of running mate of former President John Mahama, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



After the confirmation of the accomplished educator as the vice presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), several high profile feminists declared their support for her, arguing that her selection confirms that females are equally capable of occupying high political office.



In announcing Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s as running mate on social media, John Dramani Mahama described her as God-fearing, a distinguished scholar and conscientious public servant.



But her gender has come a centre of attraction for many, with known apolitical persons praising John Mahama for his choice of a woman.



Some international news portals have reported on her selection as a first for a major political party in Ghana.

