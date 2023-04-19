Female suspected armed robber, 2 others arrested

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Police have arrested three suspected armed robbers including a female for snatching a vehicle from a driver at Cemetery on the Breman Kokoso to Amanfopong road in the Central Region



The incident happened on Sunday April 16, 2023 in the evening.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that, the Female suspected robber, Ruth Agyapong who is the gang leader was first arrested at her hide out and then led the police to arrest the other suspects, Edward and William Kissi.



She’s said to have hired a Toyota Yaris with registration number GC-6553-21 and while negotiating with the driver on the fare, the two other robbers who were hiding in the Cemetery stormed out from the bush and started firing gunshots.



They forced the driver out, took his mobile phones, money, tied him with a rope and sped off with the car.



A good Samaritan returning from the farm saw the driver struggling, untied him and assisted the victim to report the incident to the police and through investigation, Ruth was arrested.



Following a search in her hotel room, police retrieved one pistol, life bullets, Millitary Uniform, knife, scissors and other weapons.



The Suspect were sent to the District Police Command at Breman Asikuma for further investigation.