Regional News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: GNA

Female inmates of Ho Central Prisons pampered on Valentine's Day

'Groom Dat Girl,' a girl-child empowerment initiative, on Valentine's Day, served female inmates of the Ho Central Prisons with acts of kindness to mark the Chocolate Day, Ghana's version of the love day.



The group, which included Mama Attrato II, Queen of Ho Dome, presented detergents, sanitary materials including pads, toiletries, hand sanitizers and facemasks worth GH¢1,500.00 to the inmates.



The Queen asked inmates to make the most of skill training opportunities while in confinement, to enable them win back self-independence, when back in society.



Mama Attrato commended the generosity of the donors and said such entities deserved all the support.



DSP Beatrice Mensah, who received the item on the behalf of the prisons, said the donation would aid efforts at reforming the inmates.



Ms Tilda Elinam Acolor, Leader, and the brainchild of the Group, said the resolve to support the prison’s work was informed by the sorry endings of some inmates.



She said the experiences of convicts must serve as a deterrent of untoward behavior and added that the Prison Service must be given the adequate resources to pursue its multi-pronged job.



Ms Acolor added her voice to calls for the loving treatment of inmates, saying “inasmuch as most of them, perhaps deserve to be behind bars for some reasons, the sisterhood in prison still needs to be shown love.”



Some female media practitioners in the Volta Region formed Groom Dat Girl to support vulnerable young girls, and seeks to rescue them from the streets by providing the needed career training and guidance opportunities.



Relevant stakeholders, and also some skill training outlets in the Ho Municipality including Erigem Institute of Floral Design and Culinary Arts, and D-Reine Fashion Home, supported the initiative.