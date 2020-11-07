Health News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: GNA

Female Police officers urged to do regular breast self-examination

Dr Bridget Nortey, a team member of Breast Care International (BCI), who made the call, said early detection was the surest way to win the fight against breast cancer infections, which were on the increase in the country.



She was speaking at a breast cancer awareness and screening exercise jointly organized by the Ashanti Regional Police Ladies Association (POLA) and Police Wives Association (POLWA) in Kumasi.



It aimed at creating an opportunity for female police officers to examine themselves and know their status and also to encourage them to do regular self-examination of their breasts.



Dr Nortey stressed the need for them to report any changes in their breast at health facilities to ensure early treatment.



Superintendent Gloria Judith Agyare, President of POLA, said the breast cancer awareness campaign, an annual affair of the Association, was to educate police women about the causes, prevention and treatment of breast cancer.



She explained that the awareness would help the ladies to be confident to seek medical attention anytime they experienced changes in the breast.



Superintendent Agyare said breast cancer had been the cause of death of many women in Ghana and appealed to the officers to educate their families in their homes and communities to undertake regular self-examination to know their status.



Nana Serwaa Kwartemaa II, Otumfuo Dukuhemaa, urged the ladies to be confident and seek regular medical attention whenever they experienced changes in their breast.



She pleaded with men to support their wives when they notice any changes in their breast and not to abandon them.



Nana Kwartemaa pointed out that a lot of women experienced breast cancer due to stress and the prolonged use of braziers and advised women to sometimes avoid the wearing of braziers to free their breast.





