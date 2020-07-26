General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Fellow Ghanaians, school or no school? – Ghanaians project Akufo-Addo’s address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

It’s a few hours to the 14th nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Ghana’s Coronavirus status and the way forward.



Already, Twitter is buzzing as usual and with the hashtag, “Fellow Ghanaians”. It’s been a minute since his last address; the 12th, shortly before he went into a 14-day isolation period after coming into contact with an affected Coronavirus person.



With much anticipation, Ghanaians wait for the President to come into their homes, but what would be the message this time?



Ahead of the address scheduled for 8:00 pm today, many are making projections about the likely issues to be tackled by Mr. Akufo-Addo.



School! Well that’s trending much more than any other. With the closure of schools for over 4 months, as part of government measures to curb the spread of the virus, some Ghanaians want to know what is happening on that front.



Final year students were allowed to go back and prepare from Monday, June 15, 2020 but the debate now is about schools.



Others are however asking for the reopening of borders since its closure in March.



Below are some of the tweets:





Fellow Ghanaians we are going back to school — Balo (@paa_kwesi01) July 26, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians the school deir we are about starting soon — Mepeasem President (@MepeasemPrezo) July 26, 2020

I want to go to school! — kwasi boakye (@kwasiboakye09) July 26, 2020

Relax .. school is on lockdown

Let’s wait for Fellow Ghanaians this evening

???????????? — Little Saint (@Pope_Cee) July 26, 2020

We want to go to school — Balo (@paa_kwesi01) July 26, 2020

Masa make you use of the personal pronoun "I" — official Mckay (@SammyBrock13) July 26, 2020

Hope you will open borders cos am taya already.... — Paa Qwesi (@spechis) July 26, 2020

Don't open school

We are oookk with this situation — MISPA DE WONDERBOUY MASTERKRAFT GYE NYAME (@bbhim800) July 26, 2020

Please open the borders ???? — Asamoah???? (@obed625_) July 26, 2020

