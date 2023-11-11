Felled tree, US$10m fund: How and why Komfo Anokye dominated the news this week

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Komfo Anokye may have died centuries ago but his name has remained in national life, especially with a major health facility, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) named after him.



His significance is further bolstered in the Ashanti Kingdom given the centrality of his role in the descent of the Golden Stool during the era of Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.



This week, the name of Komfo Anokye has featured prominently in the news for two, not too good reasons - a felled tree and a dilapidated teaching hospital.



Komfo Anokye's 300-year-old kola tree felled



The widely-reported incident took place at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region, with the felled tree having been a cherished symbol of historical significance in the Asante Kingdom.



A 300-year-old cola tree, purportedly planted by Komfo Anokye, was cut down by unknown persons in the early hours of Tuesday, November 7, 2024. This was reported by a Facebook user with the name, Kwabena Nsafua.



The cola tree holds a significant place in the local tradition of the Asante people and it is believed to have been planted by the revered chief priest, Komfo Anokye, the man who commanded the Golden Stool from the sky for the Asantehene.



The town of Feyiase, which historically served as a battleground between the Asante Allied Forces and the Denkyira in the 17th century, stands as a testament to a rich history of conflicts and cultural heritage in the region.



Otumfuo raising funds to fix KATH



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II late this week appealed to various households in the Ashanti Region to donate GH¢200 a month towards the renovation of KATH.



The project dubbed ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ is being spearheaded by the King to mobilize US$10 million to renovate the 70-year-old facility.



In the King’s address at the official launch of the Asantehene’s fundraising campaign in aid of the comprehensive renovation of KATH Old Blocks as part of the legacy projects to mark the 25th anniversary of the King’s enstoolment, His Royal Majesty bemoaned the sorry state of the Teaching Hospital.



He implored all residents in the region to make it a sole commitment to assist the renovation drive of the facility by donating cash sums periodically.



“I am appealing to my subjects and residents in the region, that if every household donates at least GH¢200 a month towards this project, we will be able to successfully renovate the hospital. Komfo Anokye whom the hospital was named after never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing?



“When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all, to come and assist me to heal Komfo Anokye", he said.



Otumfuo further implored the high-profile Members of Parliament (MPs) led by the Ashanti caucus present at the event to make a personal endeavor in leading the charge of the mobilization of funds from their constituents towards the hospital’s renovation.



“Members of Parliament here should pay attention to the Ashanti Region. You are becoming too engulfed with Accra issues. Stop the hypocrisy and pay attention to the Ashanti Region’s development.



"Lead the charge and collect the monies from your constituents to support this project. Muntaka, you will take money for me, and so will you all.” Otumfuo noted.



About KATH



Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is located in Kumasi, the Regional Capital of Ashanti Region with a total projected population of 4,780,380 (2000).



The geographical location of the 1200-bed Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the road network of the country and commercial nature of Kumasi make the hospital accessible to all the areas that share boundaries with Ashanti Region and others that are further away.



As such, referrals are received from all the northern regions (namely, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions), Brong Ahafo, Central, Western, Eastern and parts of the Volta Regions.



Historical Background



In the 1940s, there was a hospital located on the hill over-looking Bantama Township designated African and European Hospitals. As their names implied, the African side treated Africans while the European side treated Europeans.



However, on some rare occasions, high-ranking African government officials were given treatment in the European section.



By 1952, the need to construct a new hospital to cater for the fast increasing population in Kumasi and therefore Ashanti Region arose. The European Hospital was therefore transferred to the Kwadaso Military Quarters to make way for the new project to begin.



In 1954/55 the new hospital complex was completed and named the Kumasi Central Hospital. The name was later changed to the Komfo Anokye Hospital in honour and memory of the powerful and legendary fetish priest, Komfo Anokye.



The hospital became a Teaching hospital in 1975 for the training of Medical Student in collaboration with the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.



