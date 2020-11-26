Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: GNA

Feeding under Free SHS policy will go back to school heads - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to hand over the feeding of students under the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy to the management of schools in the next NDC government.



The NDC’s presidential candidate noted that grants for the purchase of food items will be disbursed to the heads of the schools to take up the responsibility.



He made the promise when he was addressing a rally at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.



“We will improve the quality of food in our schools. The quality of foods in our schools have deteriorated and if you ask any of the students, they will tell you. This is because the NPP has centralized the acquisition of foodstuff for the schools. The acquisition and procurement of foods must be the responsibility of the headmasters and so the feeding grants must be given to the headmasters, and they will procure the food from the Buffer Stock Company at a good price. So the NDC is going to restore the responsibility of the feeding of the students to the headmasters and their bursars.



“I know a headmaster who is a friend, and he told me that there are times they do not receive their food from the Buffer Stock, and so he has to take money out of his pocket or go and borrow money to be able to feed the students. So we are going to give the headmasters the feeding grants so that they can give the students quality food,” Mahama added.









