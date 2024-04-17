Feeding grants will be paid directly to school heads in my next govt – Mahama promises

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The next government of the main opposition National Democratic Congress is “coming to decentralise the cooking of food for children and the procurement of food”, former President John Dramani Mahama has said.



During his ‘Building The Ghana We Want Tour’ at Kambatiak in the North East Region, Mr Mahama said in the new system he intends to run, “the headmasters of the schools are going to be responsible for procuring food for the children”.



“They are not going to sit and wait for National Buffer Stock to bring the food,” he said.



He noted: “If we decentralise the procurement of food, the headmasters will be able to procure the food from the farmers in the area and they will be able to buy groundnuts, they will be able to buy beans, they will be able to buy vegetables so that the children can get a nutritious diet.



“And, so, the feeding grants should not go to Buffer Stock,” he explained.



The flagbearer of the NDC said the feeding grants “should be paid directly to the secondary schools so that the headmasters can use the money and buy nutritious food for the children.



“And, so, we are going to make Free SHS better.”