Feasibility studies for construction of airport at Cape Coast has commenced - Minister

Soon, work on the construction of an airport in the Central regional capital of Cape Coast will take off, indicates the Majority and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Making this known during the reading of the 2021 budget statement on behalf of the minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who is out of the country on health grounds, the Majority Leader explained that work is advancing quickly on the proposed airport construction.



He added that this is to ensure that all regional capitals in the country have at least, an aerodrome, as a way of boosting the economies and tourism potentials of those locations.



"As part of Government Policy to ensure that all regional capitals have at least an aerodrome to improve connectivity and boost tourism, the Ministry will commence feasibility studies for the development of an airport in Cape Coast. Other sites identified for the construction of aerodromes include Apowa-Mpohor, Yendi, Mole, Navrongo, Paga and Kete Krachi through Public Private Partnerships (PPP)," he explained.



The budget was on the theme, "Economic Revitalisation through Completion,

Consolidation & Continuity", also known as the “WƆN YA WƆ HIƐƐ BUDGET”!



