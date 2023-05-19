Fears of looming disaster at Sekondi Presby School as rains set in

Regional News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The teachers and pupils of the Sekondi Presbyterian Basic School are living in fear as the rainy season sets in.



For years, parents, teachers and the pupils have clamored for a better school structure as the school is not in the best of shape but these calls seem to have fallen on deaf ears.



Last Monday’s May 15, 2023 heavy downpour is a case in point as teaching and learning had to be halted.



The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) chairman of the school, Rev Michael Tweneboah Antwi, is appealing to stakeholders to come to their aid.



“In fact, it has become a burden on me because looking at the whole structure, it should have been completed years ago. It’s been more than 10 years but look at it now, its state. When it rains, it becomes another story all together. They cannot study because of the rain, all the classrooms have been destroyed.



“Because of that, the Form 3 students couldn’t write their mock exam today. Just as they were writing, the rains set in and threw everything in disarray. So we are pleading with the government to come to our aid else when it rains, school cannot be in session. I want to tell parents of students at Sekondi Presby School that when the weather forecast predicts that it will rain, they shouldn’t allow their wards to go to school because we don’t want any disaster. The students cannot learn in this situation,” he stated.



A school pupil also shared the inconveniences they have had to endure this season.



“The whole school and area gets flooded when it rains. You cannot move out or return home because of the flood. It also destroys our books so we want the government to help us so that when it rains, this place doesn’t get flooded.”



Meanwhile speaking in an interview with Empire News the Education Director of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan assembly, Sally Nelly Coleman said the situation has been reported to the assembly authorities and NADMO for the needed action to be taken.