'Fearless' Sam George claps back at Australian Ambassador on LGBTQ+ legalization

Editorial News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam George has threatened to beat up the Australian Ambassador to Ghana for backing LGBTQI+.



According to him, the act is non-Ghanaian and an outsider like him cannot come in to dictate to the people of Ghana what they should do.



He indicated that as an Ambassador, his letter of credence enjoins him to abide by Ghana’s constitution and respect the culture of the country adding that the country frowns on homosexuality and therefore an Ambassador cannot come in to advocate for such an ill act.



“Why can’t I beat him? If he decides not to behave like a diplomat, I will treat him like a non-diplomat because a diplomat has signed up his letters of credence which says he will respect the laws of Ghana. The laws of Ghana do not allow you to do homosexuality then you with your two left legs you leave Australia to Ghana to come and redeem your image, do you know his career, he is someone who does not know his identity and has come to Ghana to reinvent himself an wants to dictate to us that we must legalize supi supi.”



It could be remembered that the Australian Ambassador to Ghana H.E Gregory Andrews was at the ceremony to open office space for homosexuals in Ghana.



The office which has since been closed down was meant to be a space where people belonging to the LGBTQI+ community could find solace and seek to advise whenever they felt threatened in the communities they live in.