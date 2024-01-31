Fear grips residents after cutlass attack on 3 persons by a mentally unstable man

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 20-year-old mentally challenged individual has caused fear and panic among Agona Namawura residents after inflicting cutlass wounds on three victims.



On January 29, 2024, a suspect broke into the victims’ home with a sharpened cutlass and began hacking them.



The victims who sustained injuries were rushed to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital for treatment while a manhunt is ongoing to get him arrested.



Young people in the neighbourhood destroyed a three-bedroom home and attacked the suspect’s mother in rage at their family home.



Farmers are unable to visit their farms due to fear of being attacked by a potential suspect in the bushes.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that this was the second time the suspect had attacked people in the area.



The residents have called on the Ghana Police Service to intervene and take all the mentally ill people out of the community.