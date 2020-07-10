General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Fear grips Ayirebi SHS girls following incessant attacks

Ayirebi SHS

Female students of Ayirebi Senior High School in the Eastern Region are living in fear following heightened attacks from unknown assailants.



The students complain the lack of a fence wall around the school has exposed them to incessant attacks from miscreants who live in the main town.



On Wednesday night, final-year students preparing for this year’s West African Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) had to be abruptly awoken after an unknown man broke into the girls’ dormitory.



This sent chills down the spine of the students as they run helter-skelter with others making SOS calls to their parents and guardians.



Apparently, the residence of the house mistress is quite far from the dormitory while visibility at night on campus has been worsened by the poor lighting installations.



After several hours of their calls, the police were later seen patrolling the campus, calming the students.



Some of the students told 3news.com that this is not the first time unknown men have breached security to attack the girls.



Just a few days ago, a female student was attacked by some boys on her way back to school after an errand in town, one student said on anonymity.



The students want security to be beefed up as they prepare to write the 2020 WASSCE.



Final year students across junior and senior high schools as well as those in all tertiary institutions were directed by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to return to school between Monday, June 15 and Monday, June 29 to complete their academic work.



The directive also affected second-year Gold Track SHS students.



The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic saw the shutting down of all schools in March.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.