Faulty Benz bus kills one, injures many at Abrepo-Junction

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

One person is reported dead, with another in critical condition, following a lethal accident at Abrepo-Akoko Spares in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, a trader in her early 30s, reportedly died upon arrival at the hospital after a Benz bus carrying cement crashed with her while she was standing along the road.



In an interview with OTEC News, some residents in the area, including Jacob Agyenim Boateng, said the accident occurred when a bus with registration number AS-1349-P failed to brake and crashed into two cars and a motorcycle on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.



The vehicle, according to them, after the alleged brake failure, the vehicle smashed into a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number AS-5776-22, a taxi cab, and a motorcycle.



One person on the motorcycle who is said to have sustained injuries is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



They noted that the police in the area rushed to the scene to save the victims and direct traffic after the gory accident and have since launched investigations into the matter.