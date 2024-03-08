Fatimatu Abubakar kicks against scrapping Information Ministry

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Information minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar has voiced strong opposition to proposals suggesting the abolition or merger of the Information Ministry with the Ministry of Communications.



During her vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, March 8, Abubakar underscored the importance of maintaining the Information Ministry as an independent entity. She argued that it is better equipped to fulfill crucial state functions.



Ms. Abubakar pointed to past challenges encountered when the ministry was merged with the Communications Ministry, citing difficulties faced by various agencies under the ministry during that period.



Expressing her stance, Abubakar stated, "If anything, I believe we should advocate for increased allocation and raise awareness about the importance of the ministry."



She emphasized the adverse impacts observed when the ministry was merged with the Communications Ministry previously, highlighting the struggles faced by various agencies under the ministry.



"When the ministry was merged with the Communications Ministry previously, the struggles faced by the various agencies under the ministry were evident.



"Visiting the Ministry of Information building or the ISD buildings today, the evidence of these struggles speaks for itself.



"It is beneficial to have a sector ministry that prioritizes the welfare of these agencies, despite them not being income-generating entities.



"They serve a public duty, and we must pay attention to them. This approach has improved the performance of the ministry," she said.